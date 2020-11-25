Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally in the city to 30,563. This information was given by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet Wednesday.

Among the fresh cases detected, eight were reported from quarantine centres while 23 contracted the virus locally.

In a separate tweet, BMC said that 55 patients were discharged Wednesday form COVID-19 hospitals here.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last



All the new patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway. Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of new patients, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 511. So far 29,821 patients have recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll stands at 210.

The 23 local contact cases were reported from BJB Nagar, Baramunda, Bomikhal, Kanan Vihar, Laxminagar, Nayapalli, Niladri Vihar, Patia, Rasulgarh, Sailashree Vihar and Unit-VI.

