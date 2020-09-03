Bhubaneswar: A total of 3,278 persons who had been infected by the COVID-19 virus recovered Thursday in different parts of Odisha. All of them were discharged from their respective treatment facilities during the day. Like always, the recovery rate continued to be high in the state.

Khurda has been topping the chart in the number of new COVID-19 infections on a daily basis. It also topped the list of districts in the recovery segment with 511 people testing negative for the disease after undergoing treatment. There were two other districts that had recoveries of more than 200 persons. The two districts were Ganjam (368) and Cuttack (230).

The districts which registered more than 100 recoveries on the day were Jajpur (195), Rayagada (187), Bargarh (185), Balasore (124), Nayagarh (121), Mayurbhanj and Malkangiri (117 each), Koraput (107) and Sundargarh (104).

The list of recoveries continued to grow with negative cases being reported from other districts as well. Among other districts that registered recoveries were Bhadrak (98), Jharsuguda (89), Kandhamal (88), Jagatsinghpur (77), Keonjhar (69), Sambalpur (67), Dhenkanal (66), Nabarangpur (47), Gajapati (43), Kendrapara (35), Nuapada (25), Bolangir and Kalahandi (24 each), Sonepur (23), Boudh (eight), Deogarh (five) and Angul (two).

With the new recoveries, the current number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 25,485.

Earlier in the day Odisha reported 3,631 new cases of COVID-19 infections from various parts of the state.