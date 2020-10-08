Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 3,312 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,312 persons, 658 are from Khordha, 262 from Cuttack, 153 from Balasore, 151 from Nuapada, 128 from Jharsuguda, 121 from Mayurbhanj, 117 from Keonjhar, 112 from Angul, 109 from Bolangir, 103 from Malkangiri, 98 from Sambalpur, 88 from Kendrapara, 85 from Puri, 83 from Kandhamal, 81 from Nabarangpur, 69 from Koraput, 69 from Nayagarh, 68 from Dhenkanal, 64 from Jagatsinghpur, 63 from Sundargarh, 62 from Bhadrak, 61 from Bargarh, 58 from Jajpur, 53 from Kalahandi, 48 from Sonepur, 47 from Ganjam, 39 from Boudh, 34 from Rayagada, 16 from Gajapati, 12 from Deogarh and 200 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,16,984.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,44,142 with the detection of 3,144 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 974.

As many as 1,825 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,319 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 49,909 COVID-19 samples taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 36.19 lakh.