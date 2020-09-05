Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 3,443 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,443 persons, 951 are from Khordha, 251 from Cuttack, 213 from Mayurbhanj, 164 from Bhadrak, 161 from Dhenkanal, 154 from Rayagada, 148 from Ganjam, 144 from Jajpur, 137 from Balasore, 117 from Nayagarh, 110 from Koraput, 107 from Jagatsinghpur, 105 from Puri, 100 from Sambalpur, 67 from Jharsuguda, 64 from Malkangiri, 61 from Bolangir, 61 from Kendrapara, 56 from Bargarh, 54 from Keonjhar, 41 from Sonepur, 38 from Sundargarh, 33 from Nabarangpur, 24 from Kandhamal, 23 from Gajapati, 23 from Nuapada, 12 from Kalahandi, 11 from Boudh, eight from Deogarh and five from Angul.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 93,774.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,20,221 with the detection of 3,543 new cases, while seven more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 538.

Most of the new cases were reported from the Khurda district where 878 people tested positive, its highest single-day spike. Mayurbhanj reported 326 new cases, followed by 295 cases detected in Cuttack.

The state has tested over 20.48 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.