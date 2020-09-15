Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 3,714 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,714 persons, 744 are from Khordha, 397 from Bargarh, 375 from Cuttack, 242 from Jajpur, 201 from Puri, 152 from Mayurbhanj, 117 from Jharsuguda, 115 from Balasore, 115 from Koraput, 100 from Kandhamal, 93 from Jagatsinghpur, 92 from Ganjam, 88 from Kendrapara, 84 from Sonepur, 84 from Sundargarh, 75 from Bolangir, 72 from Angul, 71 from Sambalpur, 70 from Nayagarh, 60 from Keonjhar, 59 from Nabarangpur, 53 from Nuapada, 48 from Kalahandi, 43 from Deogarh, 38 from Gajapati, 34 from Bhadrak, 34 from Dhenkanal, 22 from Malkangiri, 19 from Boudh and 17 from Rayagada.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,25,738.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,58,650 with the detection of 3,645 new cases, while eight more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 645.

As many as 2,151 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,494 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 43,940 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 25.16 lakh.