Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 4,066 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 4,066 persons, 648 are from Khordha, 521 from Cuttack, 225 from Angul, 181 from Jajpur, 167 from Sundargarh, 152 from Jagatsinghpur, 152 from Nuapada, 141 from Bargarh, 135 from Nabarangpur, 128 from Sambalpur, 127 from Bhadrak, 119 from Balasore, 114 from Mayurbhanj, 108 from Kandhamal, 106 from Kendrapara, 105 from Puri, 91 from Jharsuguda, 81 from Bolangir, 65 from Keonjhar, 65 from Malkangiri, 61 from Rayagada, 61 from Sonepur, 60 from Ganjam, 60 from Kalahandi, 60 from Koraput, 59 from Boudh, 57 from Dhenkanal, 41 from Nayagarh, 14 from Deogarh, 13 from Gajapati and 149 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,98,194.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,29,387 with the detection of 3,053 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 892.

As many as 1,804 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,249 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 46,404 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 33.95 lakh.