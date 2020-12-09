Bhubaneswar: A total of 442 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and were released from their respective treatment facilities, the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, government of Odisha said in tweets Wednesday. The new recoveries took the recovered number of cases in Odisha to 3,17,412. It seems from the number of recoveries and the new infections that the ‘second wave’ has failed to make an impact on Odisha.

Angul topped the districts’ list in the number of new recoveries with 53 patients testing negative and being discharged from COVID-19 hospitals. The other districts that reported recoveries were Sundargarh (43), Khurda and Rayagada (33 each), Mayurbhanj (30), Jajpur (29), Keonjhar (28), Cuttack (25), Kendrapara and Nuapada (19 each), Balsore (18), Jagatsinghpur and Kalahandi (13 each) and Puri (11).

There were quite a few districts that reported single-digit districts. They are: Bargarh and Ganjam (seven each), Boudh and Jharsuguda (five each), Bhadrak, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Koraput, and Sonepur (four each), Deogarh (three), Kandhamal and Nabarangpur (two each) and Malkangiri (one).

The state pool reported seven recoveries.