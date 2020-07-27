Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported Monday 581 new coronavirus recovery cases from various districts of the state. All the recovered patients have been discharged from their respective facilities.

As expected Ganjam district reported the highest number of recoveries with 160 persons testing negative for coronavirus. All have been discharged from the hospitals. In second place was Khurda with 77 persons recovering from the deadly virus.

Other districts that reported recoveries were Gajapati (43), Cuttack (34), Malkangiri (32), Bargarh (25), Bhadrak (23), Keonjhar (19), Angul and Kandhamal (17 each), Jagatsinghpur and Sambalpur (14 each), Mayurbhanj, Rayagada and Sundargarh (12 each), Balasore (10), Jharsuguda, Kendrapara and Puri (nine each), Dhenkanal (eight), Jajpur (seven), Bolangir (six), Boudh (five), Deogarh (three), Nabarangpur (two), Koraput and Nayagarh (one each).

With the addition of the new recoveries Monday, the total number of patients to have beaten the deadly virus rose to 17,373 in Odisha.

Earlier in the day, the state had reported 1,503 new coronavirus cases and had stated that the number of active patients undergoing treatment stood at 9,919. With the new recoveries, the number of active cases has now come down to 9,338.

It should also be stated here that the first human trial of possible coronavirus vaccine ‘Covaxin’ started at the SUM Hospital in this city.