Bhubaneswar: On a day when Odisha reported 1,203 new COVID-19 positive cases there was good news on the recovery front also. The total number of recoveries reported Thursday stood at 807 in the state. All the COVID-19 patients tested negative and have been released from their respective facilities across Odisha. With the release of the 807 patients the number of recoveries in Odisha neared the 20,000-mark at 19,745.

Ganjam has been topping the list of new infections on a daily basis. However, at the same time it has also hogged the limelight as far as recoveries are concerned. The district reported a whopping 431 recoveries Thursday. This is the highest number of recoveries from a district in Odisha in the span of 24 hours.

The other districts which also reported recoveries are, Cuttack (62), Rayagada (47), Gajapati (34), Keonjhar (29), Sundargarh (24), Nayagarh (23), Jajpur (21), Kandhamal (19), Balasore, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj (14 each), Bhadrak (13), Khurda (12), Bargarh (11), Malkangiri (10), Bolangir and Sambalpur (seven each), Jharsuguda (six), Dhenkanal (four), Angul (three), Koraput and Puri (one each).

With the new recoveries the number of active cases in Odisha came down to 10,428 Friday evening. The current death toll due to the virus stands at 169 at present. It is by far one the lowest fatality rate in India.