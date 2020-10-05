Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old Dalit woman has alleged that she was raped by seven men separately in this district of Madhya Pradesh last month. Giving this information police said Monday that four persons have been arrested who are among the accused. The alleged incident of gang-rape of the Dalit woman had taken place September 20 and September 25, a police officer said quoting the FIR lodged by the woman Sunday.

The complainant is a resident of a village under Piparia police station area in Hoshangabad district.

“The woman stated that she was sleeping inside her house with her sister and parents. However, the next day (September 20) she found herself in a farmhouse in Silwani village where four men allegedly raped her,” said the police station in-charge Umesh Tiwari.

The woman also claimed three more men raped her before dropping her back to her village September 25. All the accused are residents of the woman’s village.

When asked how the victim reached Silwani from her village, district SP Santosh Singh Gaur said it was a matter of investigation.

“The complainant claimed she was sleeping inside her house. Then she found herself at a farm house in Silwani the next day (September 20). So this is a matter that needs to be probed,” Gaur stated.

The SP said the arrested accused have been identified as Rajendra, Virendra, Dharmendra and Vikram. They all are in their 20s, while a hunt has been launched to trace three others. They all have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including gang-rape.