Naraj: A 35-year-old man Tuesday jumped into Kathajodi river from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose bridge her.

Police and fire brigade personnel failed to trace the man identified as Debabrata Majhi of Gadakana under Mancheswar police limits in Bhubaneswar till the last report came in.

According to police, Majhi reached the bridge on a bike around 6 pm. He jumped into the river after placing his helmet and mobile phone on the bike.

On being informed by some onlookers, Barang police inspector in-charge Sashikanta Rout reached the spot and contacted Majhi’s family from the latter’s phone.

Soon Majhi’s father Budhhiram and other relatives reached the spot. Buddhiram told police that his son was suffering from some mental disorders.

“Debabrata had been treated at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar some days ago,” Buddhiram said.

It is worth mentioning here that Debabrata Mohapatra of Karanja village near Niali had jumped into Kathajodi river from a bridge near Gopalpur over some domestic issues October 9.

Mohapatra’s body was recovered from the river a few days ago.