Bhubaneswar: One month after a fake ghee manufacturing unit was busted in Odisha’s Cuttack, the Commissionerate Police Tuesday busted yet another fake ghee manufacturing unit at Kaibalya Nagar in Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of a QAT and Airfield police raided the place and seized a huge amount of adulterated ghee. They seized a huge quantity of fake ghee, edible oil and machines worth lakhs of rupees. Pouches bearing logos of branded companies were also seized.

If consumed on regular basis, the adulterated ghee would lead to an increase in transfat and subsequent heart-related ailments, an official said.

The manufacturing unit also lacked a trade license. The seized items will be sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory here for examination, a police official said.

In the recent past, Cuttack police busted two fake ghee manufacturing units from the city as well.

PNN