Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Wednesday said that four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While two of them were reported from institutional quarantine centres, one was a home quarantine case and the remaining one is a local contact one.

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 17 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 4 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway. pic.twitter.com/eGnYqFJzZN — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 8, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday morning, 202 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 32 have recovered. There are 168 active cases and two persons have succumbed to the disease.