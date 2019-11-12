Thiruvananthapuram: Medium-pacer Deepak Chahar (4/18) followed up his hat-trick in the final India-Bangladesh T20 international with another three-peat, this time for Rajasthan against Vidarbha in a Group ‘B’ match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here Tuesday, but it could not help his team win.

Deepak Chahar took four wickets in an over but Rajasthan went down by one run (via D/L). Chasing 107 for victory, Rajasthan ended on 105 for eight in a game reduced to 13 overs a side.

Deepak Chahar, who achieved the best T20 bowling figures Sunday, picked up the wickets of Darshan Nalkande, Shrikant Wagh and Akshay Wadkar off the fourth, fifth and sixth balls of the final over of Vidarbha’s innings to help Rajasthan restrict the opponent to 99 for nine in 13 overs. Earlier he had dismissed Rupesh Rajkumar Rathod in the same over.

Earlier, Vidarbha chose to bat after winning the toss and had a quick start thanks to skipper Faiz Fazal (17) and Akshay Kolhar (19). They were 49 for two in the eighth over, but then wickets fell in a heap.

Chasing 106 for victory, Rajasthan faltered after a bright start provided by Manender Singh (44, 17b, 6×6). Ankit Lamba (15) and Arjit Gupta (12) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 99 for 9 in 13 overs (Akshay Kolhar 24, Deepak Chahar 4/18) lost to Rajasthan 105 for 8 in 13 overs (Manender Singh 44, Akshay Wakhare 3/15) by one run (D/L) method.

Agencies