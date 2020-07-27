Bhubaneswar: A day after suspending Kalahandi deputy collector Anisha Das for dereliction of duty, the state government Monday suspended former deputy collector of Subarnapur, Iswar Chandra Das, for similar offences.

Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued an order to this effect. Das, an OAS officer, has been asked to stay in his present headquarters at Deogarh during his suspension. He was asked not to leave headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the Collector, Deogarh.

The District Collector had relieved him from duties June 3, 2020 due to indiscipline and negligence in duty. The government Sunday had suspended Kalahandi deputy collector Anisha Das on charge of dereliction of duty.

He will be entitled to the payment of subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule-90 of Orissa Service Code, the order added. The action against Das was taken based on a report submitted by project director of DRDA in Subarnapur district.