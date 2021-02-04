Phulbani: Another ponzi fraud has come to the fore in Phulbani area of Kandhamal district. It was alleged that a chit fund firm named CMC Odisha had swindled over Rs 10 lakh from 2,000 members of 400 SHGs. Gullible tribal women are in a spot after losing their money to CMC Odisha, a report said.

According to the report, the chit fund firm had opened its office near the Phulbani SBI branch four months back. On it signboard, its head office was mentioned at Krishna Garden, Phase-II, Plot-18 in Jagamara.

Women alleged that the staff of the chit fund company later opened sub-branches at Phulbani, Khajuripada, Tikabali and Baliguda. They won the confidence of the people by assuring them that they will provide loan of Rs 40,000 to each member of the SHG within 45 days.

They also visited villages and formed SHGs by involving tribal women. They formed 200 SHGs in Phulbani, 100 in Khajuripada, 50 SHGs in Tikabali and 50 in Baliguda.

Later, they collected Rs 500 from each as membership fund and issued receipts to them.

After some days, when women SHG members went to the CMC Odisha office, they found it closed. Then they suspected foul play.

However, the field staff of the company was mostly locals. They are now in the firing line of the investors. When the staff was asked to pay the money, they contacted the Bhubaneswar office of the chit fund company. But none could be contacted.

Nearly, 18 staff members of the chit fund firm have filed complaints at Phulbani and Khajuripada police stations about the financial wrongdoings. Police have started an investigation into the alleged fraud, some SHG members said.