New Delhi: With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598. The new additions took the active coronavirus cases past the 36-lakh mark, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data. The death toll increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed. The active cases now stands at 36,45,164 comprising 16.96 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has continued to drop and is now 81.95 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,76,12,351. The case fatality rate (CFR) was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, and 50 lakh September 16. It went past the one-crore mark December 19 and the grim milestone of 2 crore May 4. According to the ICMR, 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested up to May 6 with 18,26,490 samples being tested Thursday.

The 3,915 new fatalities include 853 from Maharashtra, 350 from Uttar Pradesh,335 from Delhi, 328 from Karnataka, 212 from Chhattisgarh, 195 from Tamil Nadu, 177 from Haryana, 161 from Rajasthan, 154 from Punjab, 151 from Uttarakhand, 133 from Jharkhand, 123 from Gujarat and 117 from West Bengal.

A total of 2,34,083 deaths have been reported so far in India including 73,515 from Maharashtra, 18,398 from Delhi, 17,212 from Karnataka, 14,974 from Tamil Nadu, 14,501 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,964 from West Bengal, 9,979 from Punjab and 9,950 from Chhattisgarh. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is not happy at the way the vaccination is going on in India. Various data has projected that only three per cent of the total population has been vaccinated with both doses. Modi, while conducting a review meeting Thursday acknowledged that the process has indeed been slow. He has urged all concerned that the pace of vaccination must be increased at any cost even though various states have enforced restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.