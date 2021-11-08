Mumbai: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilla is once more under security glare. Security has been beefed around Antilla after the Mumbai police received information that two people were inquiring about it. Police have also started examining the CCTV footage around the building. This development comes a few months after the huge security scare when an explosives-laden vehicle was found near the house of Mukesh Ambani.

“We received a call from a taxi driver that two people had approached him. They were asking for the location of Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia,” the police told the media Monday.

“Both men asking for the address had a large bag in their hand. The taxi driver immediately informed the Mumbai Police about this,” police officials added. The driver’s statement is being recorded and a senior officer is monitoring the situation, the police said.

Also read: Ambani bomb scare: NIA produces Sachin Vaze before Mumbai court

The heightened security for India’s richest man comes after the huge security scare in February. Then a Scorpio van laden with explosives was found meters away from Ambani’s house.

The vehicle was carrying 20 gelatin sticks. There was also a letter addressed to Mukesh and Nita Ambani. However, the details of the letter are yet to be made public. The car, found to be stolen, was later traced to a man who was murdered.

The investigation into the matter – still ongoing – has uncovered a conspiracy with alleged links to a police officer. Officer Sachin Vaze has since been sacked and arrested for links to the murder of the car owner, Mansukh Hiren.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the probe, also found that Vaze had procured the explosives and parked the SUV near Mukesh Ambani’s house.

The chairman of Reliance Industries, Ambani and his family, live in one of the world’s most luxurious homes. It is a 27-storey, 400,000 sq feet building called Antilia in south Mumbai’s posh Cumballa Hill area – since 2012.