Cuttack: Doctors and health staff at Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) heaved a sigh of relief Friday as an Odia girl who was pursuing a medical course in China was tested negative for the novel coronavirus (nCoV), sources said.

The girl, a native of Jagatsinghpur district, had returned home from China January 19. She complained of cold and cough a few days after her return from China.

Suspecting something unpleasant, the girl’s family rushed her to SCBMCH February 2.

“The girl was admitted to a special ward at SCBMCH. Her blood and swab samples were sent to Bhubaneswar-based Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The samples were subsequently sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune. Today, we got information from Pune that the samples were tested negative for nCoV,” said a doctor at SCBMCH, adding that the girl will soon be discharged from the premium hospital.

Earlier, a boy from Phulbani who was also pursuing MBBS degree in China was tested negative for the deadly virus. The boy was discharged from the special ward of SCBMCH a few days ago.

“Altogether three students were admitted to the special ward at SCBMCH after their arrival from China. Among them, two have been tested negative for nCoV. We are waiting for the test report of the third student. The third one is also from Jagatsighpur and he was pursuing some course in China,” said the doctor.