Rohtak: Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj Friday registered his name in history books by becoming just the third bowler to pick all 10 wickets in a Ranji Trophy innings. He is also just the sixth Indian bowler overall to achieve this feat in first-class cricket.

Kamboj achieved the unique landmark by picking 10-49 in his 30.1 overs as Haryana dismissed Kerala for 291 on day three of the match at Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli. In the process, he also completed 50 wickets in his 19th first-class cricket appearance.

Kamboj joins an exclusive list of bowlers achieving all ten wickets in a Ranji Trophy game, featuring Premangsu Chatterjee, who took 10/20 in the Bengal-Assam game in 1956 and Pradeep Sunderam, who picked 10/78 in the Rajasthan-Vidarbha match in 1985.

Kamboj entered day three’s play after picking eight wickets on day two, and took out Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger in quick fashion to complete a stunning ten-fer. In September, during Duleep Trophy games at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, Kamboj had picked 8-69 to became only the third pacer to record an eight-wicket haul in the tournament after Debasis Mohanty (10/46) and Ashoke Dinda (8/123).

Hailing from Karnal, Kamboj came into the limelight by picking 17 scalps from 10 matches and playing a pivotal role in Haryana winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. He then played three matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, and picked two wickets.

Kamboj recently played for India ‘A’ in the Emerging Men’s Asia Cup in Oman last month, and took four wickets in three games. In international cricket, only Jim Laker, Anil Kumble and Ajaz Patel have picked all ten wickets in a single innings of a Test match.