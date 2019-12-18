Kotagarh: Accusing Delhi police of violent attacks against Jamia Millia Islamia students over anti-CAA protests, Maoists have affixed posters and banners at Getabali square under Judabali gram panchayat of Kandhamal district Wednesday.

The posters and banners were found on NH-5 between Muniguda-Kotgarh stretch.

Through the banners, the red rebels have condemned Delhi police action and violence on the student protesters.

The posters triggered panic among the local residents. According to locals, the police are yet to reach the spot.

PNN