Kendrapara: Failing to get justice from the district administration on the demand for closing down a licensed country-made liquor shop functioning at Nageswarpur on the roadside of Dandamunda chowk –Indupur road, the Women SHG group members and local women of Nageswarpur took law into their hands and ransacked the country-made liquor shop Wednesday.

Wednesday, the women anti-liquor protestors and local women SHG groups came to the country-made liquor shop with yielding lathis and wooden plank and went on ransacking the liquor shop by throwing liquor cartons outside the liquor shop.

According to the anti-liquor protestors, the liquor shop is located on roadside and there was a Central school on the said road. Besides this hundreds of college girls also communicated to four colleges along with the women of the Barimula Gram panchayat to go to Barimula panchayat office.

Social and economic lives of people in the locality have been affected due to intake of liquor from the said liquor shop. Male members of the family create disturbances in homes and assault their wives if they protest.

Most of the earnings are spent on liquor. Commuters also faced the nuisance of alcoholics while they use the said road, alleged anti-liquor protestors.

According to Ramani Rout, an anti-liquor protestor, “the country liquor shop has been functioning in the locality about a year back. Since the opening of the liquor shop, women SHGs and also fellow village women have been protesting before the district administration and the excise department to close down the liquor shop, but in vain.”

“We have knocked the doors of the ADM, District Collector and staged protests by blocking Cuttack-Chandabali road at Tinimuhani chowk in March. At that time the district administration assured us to look into our demand of closing down the liquor shop.

Whenever we went to meet the district administration to close down the shop, we got lip service. As a result, members of the SHG group along with women protestors congregated Wednesday and went on ransacking the liquor shop,” said Kanakalata Parida,

Acting on the information, Kendrapara Sadar police rushed to the spot to conduct an inquiry.