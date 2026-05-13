Kendrapara: A patient undergoing treatment for chest pain was allegedly administered an anti-rabies injection by mistake at a primary health centre in Odisha’s Kendrapara district Wednesday, officials said.

The patient, identified as Anant Jena, had visited the Karilopatna health centre after complaining of chest pain. Another patient, who had come for an anti-rabies shot, was seated beside him, Jena said.

In an alleged mix-up, a pharmacist of the hospital administered the rabies vaccine to Jena instead of the intended patient, he alleged.

After feeling dizzy and nausea following the injection, Jena alerted the pharmacist, who realised the mistake and immediately shifted him to the Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

Doctor Sunil Kumar Sahu said the incident occurred during a rush at the health centre when a review team from Kendrapara had arrived.

He, however, said the anti-rabies injection was safe, and there were no serious side effects of the medicine to the patient.