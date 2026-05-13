Bhubaneswar: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal amid rising global oil prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday halved the number of vehicles used in his official convoy.

A statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Majhi has reduced the fleet of vehicles used for his personal security by 50 per cent.

He also advised people to minimise the use of private vehicles, opt for public transport, and restrict travel to essential purposes only.

Earlier, amid concerns over a global oil crisis triggered by the West Asia situation, Modi had urged citizens to reduce consumption and cut down on fuel usage, particularly petrol.

The CM has also advised citizens not to buy gold and not to make unnecessary foreign trips.

Officials, however, did not disclose the exact number of vehicles in the chief minister’s convoy, citing security reasons.