Kendrapara: Kendrapara Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty has written to Minister of State (Independent) for E & IT, Sports & Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera by requesting him to set up High Performance Centres (HPCs) to encourage sportspersons and sporting activities in the district.

The Biju Janata Dal MP, in his letter, drew the attention of the Sports Minister that Kendrapara has been in the forefront in recent times after five girls from the district were chosen to be part of the National Women Football team and also Sashmita Mallick as its leader. The district has been regularly sending strong women players to the national team, whose commendable performance had brought laurels to the state.

The boys and girls from almost all Assembly segments of Kendrapara are sports lovers and great performers too, Mohanty claimed and urged the sports minister to set up an HPC in Kendrapara district, which may open up opportunities for sports enthusiasts.

Notably, the state government has decided to set up ten HPCs for various sports activities in the state.

