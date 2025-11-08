New Delhi: Anupam Kher-starrer Calorie is set to have its international premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) November 23.

The film will be showcased in the Cinema of the World category in the festival, which will run in Goa between November 20 to November 28, according to a press release.

It is written and directed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Eisha Marjara and will release across Canada November 28.

Inspired by true events, Calorie follows a Sikh-Canadian family navigating grief, identity, and emotional healing.

The film has won Best Feature, Best Director, and Best Actor at its Canadian premiere at the IFFSA Toronto Festival.

Kher said the film has a “deeply human story that goes beyond boundaries” Calorie is a deeply human story that goes beyond borders. It’s about family, memory, and healing, themes that every audience can relate to. I was drawn to the honesty and emotional truth of Eisha’s storytelling,” he said in the statement.

Marjara added, Calorie is a story of mothers and daughters, of the complicated bonds that shape who we are. It’s also a film born from personal grief, my own family’s loss in the 1985 Air India tragedy. Through this story, I wanted to explore how we heal and find strength across generations and borders.”

The story revolves around Monika, a stressed single mother who sends her two teenage daughters to visit their relatives in India, hoping the trip will reconnect them with their Punjabi roots. What begins as a reluctant visit soon unravels into a powerful journey of identity, healing, and rediscovery across continents and generations.

Joe Balass, producer of the film, said, Calorie is a powerful story about hidden secrets and divisions cutting across generations.”

Calorie also features Ellora Patnaik, Dolly Ahluwalia, Shanaya Dhillon-Birmhan, and Ashley Ganger.

