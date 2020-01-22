Mumbai: Producer-director Anurag Kashyap is well known for his unique movies. Apart from filmmaking, Anurag is also known for his stand against CAA, NPR and NRC.

He often is targeted by trolls for his voice against ideologies of the BJP ruled government. But, the filmmaker is least bothered and had recently demanded PM Narendra Modi to produce his father’s birth certificate.

Well, not many know of Anurag’s personal life. The star director is father of beautiful lass Aaliyah Kashyap, from his first marriage. Aaliyah is a starkid but prefers to stay away from lime light. Let us bring to you some unknown interesting things about Aaliyah.

Like other starkids, Aaliyah often shares her photos on social media. At the same time, she follows more than 700 people and has good fan base.

Take a look:

Aaliyah’s mother Aarti Bajaj was Anurag Kashyap’s first wife who is a film editor. She is the editor of most of the films of Anurag. They got divorced in the year 2009, although the relationship is still good.

19-year-old Aaliyah celebrated her birthday January 9. Aaliyah is currently studying at Chapman University in California. Aaliyah came into the limelight in the year 2017 when she made a documentary on Education of Girls.

Aliayah is a very good friend of Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor. The two are often spotted partying together.

Anurag Kashyap is very close to his daughter. He often spends time with his daughter. Anurag keeps sharing photos with his daughter on social media. Once, a user sent a lewd message threatening his daughter. After which Anurag Kashyap lodged an FIR.

Aaliyah’s posts reveal that she is glamorous and it is certain that she will make her career in the film industry. Although the celebrity-kid is yet to make an entry into the Hindi film industry, she has already built up a considerable fan base on social media.