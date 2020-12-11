Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma Friday shared a post on social media wishing hubby Virat Kohli on their third wedding anniversary.

Anushka, who is expecting her first child with her cricketer husband, also reminded that they are going to turn three very soon!

Anushka shared a photograph on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen hugging Virat from the back side.

“3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us. Miss you,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Virat Kohli also took to Instagram to share a wish for his wife on their third wedding anniversary. “3 years and onto a lifetime together,” he wrote. Virat shared a black and white photograph from their wedding day.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a hush-hush destination wedding in Italy.

“Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family, of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” Virat had shared in an Instagram post dated December 11, 2017.

The couple is expecting their first child in January.

IANS