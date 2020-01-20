Bhubaneswar: The state road transport department will soon launch a mobile app through which alert citizens can directly inform the authorities about the violation of traffic rules by commuters.

While speaking at the closing ceremony of the 31st National Road Safety Week at Chandrasekharpur here, the state Road Transport and Commerce Minister, Padmanabha Behera said that the citizens can upload images of violators through the Citizen Reporting App. The authorities would issue challans against commuters caught breaking traffic rules. He assured that the name and other details of the informers will be kept secret too.

Behera also informed that CCTV cameras have been installed from Rameswar in Khurda to Chandikhole under the traffic control system in order to catch traffic violators on the national

highway.

The transport commissioner, Sanjeeb Panda, said that the road accident death rate in Odisha is quite high as compared to other states. As many as 5,135 persons died while more than 5,000 became physically handicapped due to road mishaps in Odisha during 2018. Similarly, there were 4,903 road accidents till November end in 2019.