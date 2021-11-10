Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan has been in the news ever since his split with ex-wife Malaika Arora. Now, he is dating the Italian beauty Georgia Andriani.

The very gorgeous Georgia Andriani also always remains in the limelight for her stylish look. Paparazzi often pap Georgia with her pet dog during morning walks. Recently, Georgia was once again spotted with her pet dog.

However, this time the story is different. This time, Georgia followed the style of Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife Malaika Arora, who is currently dating Arjun Kapoor.

Georgia is seen wearing an h*t shot and black top. After the pictures surfaced online, fans cannot stop comparing her style with Malaika.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

People are commenting on these photos of Georgia and comparing her to Malaika. While commenting on the photo, one user wrote that Georgia is giving tough competition to Malaika Bhabhi, while another user wrote that she is copying Malaika Arora.

Worth mentioning, Georgia is an Italian model. She is currently dating Arbaaz, who separated from his ex-wife Malaika Arora in 2016. Malaika, on the other hand, is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

Reports suggest that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora might get hitched soon.