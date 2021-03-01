Mumbai: The very gorgeous Archana Joglekar, a well-known face in both TV and films back in the 80s and 90s turns a year older today. Born March 1, 1965 into a Marathi family, she has worked in Odia, Marathi and Hindi films apart from television serials.

She is also a well trained classical dancer. On the occasion of her birthday, let us bring to your notice some special things related to the evergreen actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BESTT of Bollywood (@besttofbollywood)

Archana’s mother Asha Joglekar is also a Kathak dancer. She was the one who gave dance training to Archana. In 1963, Archana’s mother opened a dance school in Mumbai named Archana Nrityalaya.

Archana got recognition from the film Sansar. She worked in the TV serials Chalab, Karmabhoomi, Phoolwanti and Kissa Shanti Ka.

Living at the heights of career, Archana got married and shifted to America. In 1999, Archana opened her own dance school in New Jersey where she teaches classical dance to children. Regarding getting married so soon, Archana in an interview said “I found the right person with whom I wanted to start a family. He supported my dance without any condition. Dance is like oxygen for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhupal Panshikar (@singingsitarofficial)

Archana is away from films but she misses cinema. However, now she wants to direct films. She loves Alia Bhatt among today’s actresses and wants to make a film with her. Apart from this, she wants to make a dance film with Katrina Kaif.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BESTT of Bollywood (@besttofbollywood)

There were a lot of controversies associated with the gorgeous actress. A shocking incident occurred while Archana Joglekar was shooting an Odia movie in Odisha on November 30, 1997. A man reportedly tried to rape her.

On December 1, 1997, the man was arrested by the police. Later in April 2010, Bhubaneswar Fast Track Court sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment.