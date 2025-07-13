Bhubaneswar: Archana Nag, arrested in a high-profile honeytrap case, has alleged a political conspiracy involving senior BJD leaders and police officers behind her arrest.

Speaking at a press conference here Saturday, Nag claimed she was illegally detained on October 4, 2022, two days before her official arrest, and held at Balianta Police Station without being informed about the charges or the complainant.

Nag named BJD leaders Bobby Das, Manas Mangaraj, and Amaresh Jena as key conspirators, accusing them of framing her. She also implicated senior police officers, including then Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh, ACP Prakash Pal, and Balianta IICs Himansu Sahu and Anup Kanungo.

She further alleged that an attempt was made to kill her in jail through a poisonous injection and that she was labelled mentally unstable and pressured to leave the City.

Nag claimed that complainant Shradhanjali Behera confessed to being bribed by the BJD, and said she had proof. No official response from the BJD or police has been received yet.

PNN