Taking 10,000 steps is equal to walking approximately five miles.

Unless you have an active job, such as a waiter or nurse, it is difficult to log 10,000 steps with daily activity only. (An inactive person takes 3,000 steps or less in their daily activity of moving around the house.)

Most people achieve 10,000 steps by taking one or more sustained walks,jogs or runs, which is the equivalent of 30 to 60 minutes of walking. That equals the minimum daily exercise recommendation from most health authorities to reduce health risks.

If you’d like to take more daily steps for health and fitness, start by determining your baseline. Track your steps for a week or so using a simple pedometer, activity tracker, or smartphone app (many phones have a built-in step counter). You don’t have to jump from 3,000 steps a day to 10,000 overnight.

Origin of 10,000 steps formula to keep fit

The 10,000 steps-a-day concept was originally popularized in Japan and was not based on medical research. But now, researchers are investigating whether it’s a useful goal

“Take advantage of both fitness tools – formal exercise and stepping throughout the day,” encourages exercise physiologist Jamie Costello. “I always say to our guests at Pritikin: ‘You have 24 hours in each day. If you sleep eight, that leaves 16. Which do you think is more important: the activity you get in the 30 to 60 minutes in the gym or the amount of activity you get in the remaining 15 hours of the day?’

“The answer is both: formal exercise plus an active lifestyle.”

But ultimately, what’s most critical for health and long-term weight loss “is not just exercise. It’s launching a new way of life that focuses on fitness as well as healthy eating and a healthy attitude, all of which combine to culminate into physical well being and mental productivity.

“Yes, tools like Fitbits can help. But remember, they’re just tools. We need to be inspired to use these tools, and that’s what a healthy retreat ”says a medical expert.

“You become a new person here,” she smiles. “You’re getting leaner, stronger. Every morning you’re waking up with a burst of energy, and the promise of progress. You’re challenging yourself in ways you never imagined was possible.

“You have new motivation. You’re excited about utilizing the many tools you’ve learned here so that you can keep feeling this good.”

If you walk briskly for 30 minutes and include enough activity throughout the day to reach the combined total of 10,000 steps, you’re burning about 400 to 500 calories a day, which means you’re losing one pound each week.”she adds.

Research shows increased activity is linked to health improvements, including disease prevention, improved cognitive function, and better sleep. While many of us understand the benefits, getting started can be overwhelming. “We saw an opportunity to make getting active easier by making it engaging and social, awarding celebratory badges for step milestones, and creating challenges to compete with friends and family” says James Park, FitBit’s founder.

10,000 steps during COVID times

You can’t address health without talking about stress, especially now, when an unprecedented global pandemic has significantly impacted the way we live and work. Research has established a link between exercise and mental health, demonstrating that it can lift mood and relieve stress. As little as one mindfulness session can help you experience psychological and physiological benefits. People can practice mindfulness in various ways—many of which are supported by wearables, from meditations and guided breathing to mindfulness apps.

PNN/Agencies