Mumbai: The investigation into the death of late Sushant Singh Rajput has intensified with the cops recording the statements of the Chhichhore star’s close friends.

Among many was actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is rumoured to have been dating the ‘Kedarnath’ actor, was interrogated by the Mumbai Police for nine hours straight. The interrogation was a part of the ongoing police investigation into the actor’s demise.

During the interrogation, Chakraborty confirmed that she had been living with Rajput and that the couple was looking to invest in property together as they had planned to get married in November.

Rhea’s phone was also thoroughly scanned by the police, including the pictures and videos of the couple and the texts exchanged. When the police asked Chakraborty about her alleged break-up with Rajput, she admitted that she had left the Carter Road penthouse that was shared by the couple after getting into a fight with the late actor.

Chakraborty confessed that the couple had kept in touch with each other on the phone and over the texts even after the fight. Sources add that Chakraborty also happened to be the last person Rajput called before going to sleep every day.

Meanwhile, angry fans targeted Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Twitter. Many theories regarding Rajput’s death has been doing round on social media platforms, but the Mumbai police is yet to ascertain the reason of the Kedarnath star’s death.

The police have so far recorded the statements of 13 people in connection with the actor’s death, including the casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Known for films like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and ‘Kedarnath’, Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home June 14. Initial reports suggested that the actor had allegedly died of suicide. No suicide note was found in Rajput’s apartment. His post-mortem report said that he had died of asphyxiation.

The actor was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle Monday amid heavy downpour.