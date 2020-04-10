In the modern age, diabetes has become widespread and a persistent problem, particularly in India.

In general, there are two main types of diabetes, type 1 diabetes in which the body does not produce insulin at all and type 2 diabetes in which the body does not produce enough insulin or the insulin that is produced does not work properly to absorb sugar from our blood.

This hormonal disorder can lead to heart diseases, cardiac failure, kidney failure, liver damage and cataract, apart from other less serious health complications. With the sweet disorder becoming increasingly common and life-threatening, there are some simple home remedies to prevent diabetes from ruling your life.

Here are the top home remedies you should use to fight diabetes:

Basil (tulsi) leaves

The leaves of holy basil are packed with antioxidants and essential oils to increase sensitivity to insulin. You can have two to three tulsi leaves whole or about one tablespoon full of its juice on an empty stomach to lower the blood sugar levels.

Curry Leaves

Curry leaves are useful in preventing and controlling diabetes as they slow down the rate of starch-to-glucose breakdown in people with diabetes, according to research at King’s College, London.

Mango Leaves

The delicate and tender mango leaves can be used to control diabetes by regulating insulin levels in the blood. The leaves contain Vitamin C, A and tannins, which are powerful antioxidants that help in early treatment of diabetes. To use this, soak 10 to 15 mango leaves in a glass of water overnight. In the morning, filter the water and drink it on an empty stomach.

Neem

The bitter leaf of neem is an effective cure for diabetes. Neem enhances insulin receptor sensitivity and lowers blood glucose levels. It has been found that it reduces the need for insulin by the body by up to 60 per cent.