Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal flaunts platinum blonde hair in his new Instagram post Friday. The look is for the upcoming Kanagana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad that casts Arjun as the antagonist Rudraveer.

Arjun credited hairstylist Aalim Hakim for creating his new look. The actor also left a message for Razneesh Ghai, director of Dhaakad.

“A challenging part in a film, needs me to push the envelope. Thank you my brother @aalimhakim for helping me create that and @razylivingtheblues to realise that dream. #Dhaakad #letsbeginagain,” wrote Arjun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Commenting on Arjun’s post, fans expressed that the actor is looking “hot” in his new avatar and suggested the look might even set a trend!

Apart from the spy thriller film Dhaakad, Arjun will also feature in the historical drama The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon. The Ramesh Thete directorial features Arjun as the warrior Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar. Sunny Leone makes an appearance in the film, too.