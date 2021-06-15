Bolangir: The high-voltage drama unfolding at Shantipada area in Bolangir town Tuesday came to an end after an armed youth who had taken a family hostage was nabbed after a five-hour-long operation, Bolangir police SP said.

The youth has been identified as Bikram Panda, a resident of Talaparli area in Bolangir town.

Bikram, brandishing a gun, barged into the house of Madan Mohan Hota, a resident of Shantipada Tuesday morning. Before the family members could understand what was going on, the youth locked the house from inside and held three family members hostage.

As the news spread, people gathered in front of the house. On being informed, a team from Bolangir town police station and fire personnel reached the spot. Later, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Tophan Bag also reached the spot.

Bag requested the youth to let the innocent family members go. The police also asked some of his friends to request him to release the hostages. But nothing worked.

However, fire department personnel managed to rescue the family members through a window. Thereafter, the police launched an operation to nab Panda. The five-hour-long operation ended with police being able to nab Bikram. The police are on the job to find out the motive behind the act.

It is being discussed in the locality that two to three rounds were fired during the operation. But it is yet to be ascertained whether the bullets were fired by Bikram or the police.

A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

PNN