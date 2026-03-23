Bhubaneswar: Around 15 Maoists are active in the areas along the borders of Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the state Assembly Monday.

As per the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme of the central government, at present, only Kandhamal district is considered Left-wing Extremism (LWE) affected in the state, he said, while replying to a question from Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati.

Eight other districts — Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada — are considered legacy and thrust (L&T) districts, he said.

“But in reality, barring 15 Maoists in the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Rayagada border areas, there is no Maoist presence in any other part of the state,” Majhi, who is also in charge of the home department, said.

During the period from 2024 to March 15 of this year, a total of 96 Maoists have surrendered in the state, he said.

To bring them back to the mainstream of society, the government is providing financial assistance, housing, monthly stipends, along with vocational training for a maximum of 36 months, besides marriage assistance, and health and ration cards under the surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

“Our goal is to make Odisha completely Maoist-free by March 31, 2026,” he added.