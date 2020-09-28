Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said Monday his party RPI(A) will stage a protest if the police does not arrest filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a week. Actress Payal Ghosh has filed an FIR that Anurag Kashyap rapen her seven years ago in a police station in this city.

Athawale met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangare Patil along with the actress here. He told reporters he will write to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking protection for her.

“The Mumbai police will be responsible if something wrong happens to the victim,” the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he will also pen a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue. He asserted that his party, too, will give protection to the actress.

“I have seen the police taking immediate action and nab accused in cases of atrocities against women. However, Kashyap has not yet been nabbed. I have instructed the police to ensure no injustice is meted out to her (Payal Ghosh),” Athawale said. “My party will also give her protection. The RPI(A) will stage a protest if Kashyap is not arrested in seven days,” Athawale warned.

The rape case against Kashyap was lodged last week. The 48-year-old filmmaker has denied all charges.

It should be stated here that Athawale had also said that his party will provide protection for Kangana Ranaut when she had taken on the Shiv Sena.