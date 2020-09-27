Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh said Sunday she would resort to a hunger strike if no action is taken against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Payal Ghosh has alleged that the filmmaker-actor raped her seven years ago.

Payal told reporters outside Versova police station here that Kashyap has not been arrested because he is an ‘influential person’. Kashyap is still roaming around free despite the Mumbai Police registering an FIR against him.

The actress and her lawyer Nitin Satpute reached the police station Sunday. They raised the demand for a quick probe into the matter. It should be stated here that six days has gone by since the FIR has been filed against Kashyap. In her complaint, Payal has said that Kashyap had raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.

Kashyap had dismissed the allegations as ‘baseless’.

Payal said she met senior officials at the police station. She threatened to go on a hunger strike ‘if justice is not delivered to me quickly’. Payal also claimed that she faced a threat from Kashyap and his well-wishers.

Payal said she has been asked to come to the police station again Monday as the investigating officer was not present.

Versova police is probing the case under sections 376(I) (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), an official said.

Kashyap’s lawyer had earlier tweeted a statement that ‘my client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations. These are completely false, malicious and dishonest’.