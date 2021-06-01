Mumbai: Popular television actor Karan Mehra was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife at their residence here, police said Tuesday. The incident took place Monday night following which Karan Mehra was taken into custody. He was released on bail from the police station in the early hours of Tuesday, the official said.

The Goregaon police received a call from their control room about the incident around 11.00pm Monday, he said. The police went to the actor’s house and brought him to the police station. His wife Nisha Rawal, who is also a TV actor, lodged a police complaint against him after they had a fight, the official said.

A case was registered against Mehra under IPC sections 336 (endangering human life or personal safety others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police official informed. After the completion of legal formalities, the actor was released on bail from the police station, he said.

Mehra is known for his role in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The couple has appeared in various TV serials, including dance reality show Nach Baliye.

Karan’s friend and colleague, actor Rohan Mehra, said he never realised there was a problem between the couple.

“He (Karan) was head over heels in love with his wife. They both are very close to me. We have travelled together, too. That was long back. We have spoken on Instagram. I never thought that there is a problem. But no one can say if there is a problem between husband and wife,” Rohan said.

Rohan also asserted that is not a violent person. “He is not like this. On Bigg Boss, too, he never raised his voice. He never hurt anyone. It’s very strange, the entire development. One can’t say what is going on in someone’s personal life. But he has never done anything violent like this. Otherwise he is a gem of a person,” Rohan added.