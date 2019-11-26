Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court Tuesday granted a conditional bail to former Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Asirbad Behera who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore rupees Artha Tatwa (AT) Group chit fund scam.

Behera will surrender his passport, cooperate with the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and furnish two sureties of Rs 1.5 lakh in the court, Behera’s lawyer said.

The central investigating agency had arrested Behera from his residence in Cuttack September 19 on the basis of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued by a court.

Earlier, the CBI had interrogated Behera several times following allegations of his links with the AT Group.

Notably, the CBI had filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Behera under several Sections of IPC and Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978.

The CBI, in its charge-sheet, has alleged that the former OCA secretary has promoted the AT Group of Companies in the garb of sponsorship of the Odisha Ranji team and title sponsorship of Odisha Premier League, 2011.