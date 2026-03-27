MANOJ KUMAR JENA, OP

Bhubaneswar: A miniature artist from Hatbazar near Gopinathpur in Jatni area of Khurda has drawn attention with a unique creation ahead of Ram Navami. L Ishwar Rao has crafted a detailed miniature model of the Ayodhya Ram Temple using simple materials like chalk pieces. The intricately designed model measures around 4 inches in height, 4 inches in length and 3 inches in breadth. Rao said the delicate artwork took seven days to complete. He has been continuing the tradition of creating new art pieces every year on the occasion of Ram Navami. “I have a deep passion for creating miniature models of various subjects.

Over the years, I have crafted several such pieces, many of which are carefully preserved inside glass bottles. For this Ram Mandir model, I paid special attention to intricate detailing to capture its essence in a miniature form,” said Rao. Through his artwork, Rao extended warm greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. He said the creation is not just an artistic expression but also a medium to share devotion and positivity. Offering prayers to Lord Shri Ram, he wished that the peace, harmony and inner joy experienced while chanting the Lord’s name resonate in everyone’s lives. His unique creation has drawn praise from locals, who appreciated his dedication, patience, and creativity in the niche field of miniature art.