New Delhi: The BJP Thursday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for repeatedly skipping the Enforcement Directorate’s summonses and said he is fearing his arrest as he knows that he is the “kingpin” of the alleged excise scam.

Kejriwal skipped the fourth summons issued by the probe agency in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, asking why summonses were issued to him if he was not an accused in the case.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged Kejriwal did not appear before the ED as he was “sweating” in winter and “shaking in fear” anticipating his arrest since he knows that he is the kingpin of the excise police scam.

Bhatia described the ED’s summons to Kejriwal as “justified” and asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor why he doesn’t approach the court challenging the probe agency’s summons instead of writing letters and skipping its summons.

“You are sweating in winter and shaking in fear Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, sitting behind the bars, asking Kejriwal when will he join them (in prison),” he said.

The BJP spokesperson said now it “seems certain” that the “kingpin” of the liquor scam will have to go behind the bars.

“Now it’s confirmed that Arvind Kejriwal knows that he committed this scam worth thousands of crores of rupees. Arvind kejriwal has come to know that his future is in the dark,” he said.

“Hear this out Arvind Kejriwal that you are not above law. People who are accused or have been issued summons can escape law for sometime but can’t survive. You are not going to survive,” he warned.

