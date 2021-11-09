Mumbai: Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s Delhi vigilance team in Mumbai for the second day Tuesday in connection with its probe into the pay-off allegations in the cruise drugs case in which megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is an accused, an NCB official said.

Mr Sail was Monday questioned by the NCB for over 10 hours.

NCB’s Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh, who is heading the vigilance team, earlier said Mr Sail was called again Tuesday for questioning.

Accordingly, Mr Sail reached the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) mess in suburban Bandra around 11.55 am along with his lawyer Tushar Khandare, an NCB official said.

The NCB’s vigilance team, headed by Mr Singh, who is also chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the federal anti-narcotics agency, had reached Mumbai from Delhi Monday morning.

Mr Sail, who claims to be the bodyguard of NCB witness KP Gosavi, last month alleged in an affidavit that he had heard Mr Gosavi discussing a ₹ 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB.

Mr Sail claimed that Mr Gosavi had said ₹ 8 crore of the deal money was to be given to NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Following Mr Sail’s allegations, the NCB had ordered a vigilance inquiry against the anti-drugs agency officials and others.

Mr Wankhede had denied the allegations against him.

Last month, a vigilance team led by Mr Singh came to Mumbai to probe the allegations of extortion, but had then failed to record Mr Sail’s statement.

It had at that time recorded statements of eight persons, including Mr Wankhede, and collected some important documents and recordings related to the cruise drugs case, an official earlier said.