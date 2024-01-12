Bhubaneswar: In the realm of competitive examinations, there are some stories of success and many that are not. Tanmita Kar’s journey to securing the 12th rank in the 2020 OPSC OCS examination is one worth a closer look.

Hailing from Odisha’s Balasore, Tanmita made her way to Odisha Civil Services in 2020. A graduate in Civil Engineering from VSSUT Burla, and also a graduate in Odissi dance from Lalit Kala Akademi, she forayed into OPSC OCS examination preparation after a series of failures at UPSC.

Undeterred, Tanmita redirected her focus toward OPSC and cracked both the mains and interview rounds in her first attempt. The 2020 attempt, as she describes it, was a pivotal “do or die” moment, due to societal pressure of friends settling into their careers.

Advising aspirants to shun one-size-fits-all strategies, Tanmita advocates for a tailor-made approach. The cornerstone of her preparation lies in a deep dive into NCERT books, emphasising the importance of a solid foundation.

Crucially, Tanmita underscores the value of mentorship. Having a guiding force, she believes, is instrumental in navigating through the preparation of competitive examinations.

One of Tanmita’s key recommendations is the dedication of Sundays to essay writing—a practice she swears by for honing writing skills and enhancing overall examination preparedness.

