Keonjhar: Thousands of devotees gathered Thursday evening to witness the Sunabesa or the golden attire of Maa Tarini at her famous shrine in Ghatagaon, about 45 km from Keonjhar town, on the occasion of Asadhi Parva. The temple remains closed during the day on this annual occasion, which is observed on the last day of the Odia month of Asadha. Asadhi Parva is one of the most important festivals celebrated at the Maa Tarini shrine and is also known as the festival of farming.

According to tradition, farmers begin agricultural activities after this day. On this day, Maa Tarini is believed to observe a day-long fast for the well-being of the world, which is why the temple remains closed until evening. “Due to the fasting of Maa Tarini, the temple remains closed during the day, and devotees are not allowed to have darshan,” said Rajendra Pattanayak, former president of the Maa Tarini Temple Trust. “In the evening, after ritual puja, the deity is adorned with gold and the temple reopens for devotees.” The temple opens from 7 pm till 10 pm for public darshan. As part of the celebrations, the temple administration invites the chiefs of 22 nearby villages to participate. The village heads arrive in the evening to witness the Sunabesa and offer prayers. They also offer goats and other items to the Goddess, sources said. Although animal sacrifice was officially discontinued years ago, goats are still brought to the temple and left in the name of Maa Tarini.

In late-night rituals, sacrifices continue, according to local belief. Some devotees say that on this night, Maa Tarini’s tiger comes to drink the blood of the sacrificed goats. “For the safety and security of devotees at night, special arrangements have been made with the help of the temple administration,” said Sanjeev Mohapatra, president of the Maa Tarini Temple Trust.