Brisbane: Australia’s regular opener Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test of the Ashes series due to the back injury he sustained nearly two weeks ago in Perth.

The hosts will now explore options to form an opening pair for the pink-ball match, with Khawaja’s Test future now uncertain. Josh Inglis and Beau Webster are both under consideration for a recall to Australia’s XI after Usman Khawaja was officially ruled out, though the selectors chose not to add a replacement to the squad.

“Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the Ashes Test match against England in Brisbane with a back injury. Khawaja will remain with the team to continue his rehabilitation. He has not been replaced in the squad,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

His absence ensures Australia will once again turn to a fresh opening combination in this Ashes series, with Khawaja’s spasms in the first Test already having forced Marnus Labuschagne and, later Travis Head into temporary roles at the top of the order.

On the other hand, Mark Wood 35, had only just returned to Test cricket in last week’s heavy defeat in Perth following surgery that kept him out for nine months. He managed just 11 overs before England slumped to a two-day loss, an outcome not seen in an Ashes match for more than a century.

“England have made one change to their XI from the first Ashes Test in Perth, with spinning all-rounder Will Jacks replacing the injured Mark Wood,” the England Cricket Board (ECB) stated while announcing their lineup for the pink-ball Test.

The injury to Wood, who was ruled out because of a troublesome left knee, paved the way for Jacks’ return to the Test arena after a three-year absence.

England gain extra batting depth through Jacks, whose off-spin offers a utility option rather than a full shift toward spin at a venue notoriously unforgiving to it under lights.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

Australia XI: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

