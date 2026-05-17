Kolkata: Finn Allen blasted a 35-ball 93, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit an unbeaten 44-ball 82 as Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 29-run win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL match Saturday.

Sent in to bat, Allen went on a six-hitting spree, smashing 10 maximums and four boundaries to add 95 off 41 balls with Raghuvanshi (82).

Raghuvanshi then shared another 108 off 53 balls with Cameron Green (52 not out) to power KKR to a challenging 247 for 2.

In reply, GT could manage 218-4, riding on skipper Shubman Gill’s 49-ball 85 and a 35-ball 57 from Jos Buttler. Opener Sai Sudarsan was retired hurt but returned to make a 28-ball 53 not out.

Sunil Narine (2/29) claimed two wickets and Saurabh Dubey snapped one for KKR.

For GT, Mohammed Siraj (1/50) and Sai Kishore (1/38) were the wicket-takers.

Brief Score:

KKR: 247 for 2 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 93, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 82 not out, Camero Green 52 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/50).

GT: 218 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 85, Sunil Narine 2/29).