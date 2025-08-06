New Delhi: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has hit out at England captain Ben Stokes for mocking the idea of injury substitutions in Test cricket.

Ashwin said Stokes should “think before speaking,” especially after England found themselves in a similar situation in the fifth Test, when Chris Woakes suffered a shoulder injury, leaving the team effectively a batter short. “Karma hits instantly,” Ashwin quipped, referencing Stokes’ earlier dismissal of the suggestion as “ridiculous.”

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had retired hurt on the first day of the drawn fourth Test at Manchester but returned to bat the next day despite scans confirming a fracture in his right foot.

India coach Gautam Gambhir had subsequently called for the introduction of injury replacements in Test cricket, a suggestion that Stokes dismissed, terming it “absolutely ridiculous.”

However, in the fifth Test at The Oval, England faced a similar situation when Woakes suffered a fractured shoulder but still came out to bat on the final day with England nine wickets down and needing fewer than 20 runs to win.

“I want to talk about another imperfection in this series. There’s a Tamil saying that loosely translates to ‘Your karma will affect you almost instantly’. What you sow is what you reap,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

“After the last Test, there were questions asked about the injury to Pant. Gautam Gambhir said that such injuries need a substitution. And when Stokes was asked about this response, he simply brushed it away, calling it a joke. I am a big fan of Stokes’ cricketing abilities and his attitude. But he can think and then reply.”

Highlighting Woakes’ determination to continue batting despite his injury, Ashwin added, “He was ready to give his life to win the game for his team, and almost did it too. He had the game awareness to run and give the strike to Atkinson. Hats off to Chris Woakes. Remarkable attitude, and a remarkable way to step out for your team, and put your body on the line.”

Ashwin also referenced former England captain Michael Vaughan’s comments on the need for cricket’s rules to evolve.

“Michael Vaughan said this is one area where the game can evolve. Substitutions should be allowed. All I’m saying is: show a little empathy for the other team. Stokes should have considered what it would be like if a player of Rishabh Pant’s calibre was in his team and got injured.

“Wouldn’t you want a substitution? Wouldn’t that be fair? You are free to share your opinion — but using words like ‘joke’ and ‘ridiculous’ isn’t respectful. Think before you speak. Karma hits instantly,” he added.

